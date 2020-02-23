Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,310 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,529,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.83. The stock had a trading volume of 961,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

