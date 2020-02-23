Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 59,261 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

