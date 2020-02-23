Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,101 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Primerica worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,494,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,719,000 after buying an additional 144,495 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,290,000 after buying an additional 100,503 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Primerica by 57.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after buying an additional 112,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 19.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.33. 141,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,640. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

