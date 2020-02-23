Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,507 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. 3,521,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.75. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. S&P Equity Research boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

