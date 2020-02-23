Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PUK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Prudential Public stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,329. Prudential Public Limited has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

