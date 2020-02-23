Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.53 Million Stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Caci International worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Caci International alerts:

CACI traded down $4.64 on Friday, hitting $273.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.11. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.