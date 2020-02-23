Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,812.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.47. The stock had a trading volume of 207,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,914. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

