Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

PLD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. 6,382,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

