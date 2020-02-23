Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.64 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,997,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 171,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 930,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $119.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

