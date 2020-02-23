Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.87 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,228 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

