Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.87 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after buying an additional 151,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $67,072,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,605 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.37.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $655.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.05. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $417.25 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

