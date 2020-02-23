Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.41 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. 6,162,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $333.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

