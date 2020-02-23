Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,253 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.36% of First Financial Bankshares worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 331,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $366,553 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

