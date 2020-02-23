Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,490,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

