Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.66 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Tower by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.79. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $258.62.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.21.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

