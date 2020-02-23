Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $296,056,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.51. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $102.69 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

