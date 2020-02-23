Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.86 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of VF worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in VF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.31.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $83.72. 2,528,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,948. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

