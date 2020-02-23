Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Brink’s worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brink’s by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,734 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Brink’s by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BCO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 201,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

