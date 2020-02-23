Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of State Street worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

In related news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,220 shares of company stock worth $1,082,259 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,347. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

