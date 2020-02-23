Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $20.78 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

Shares of SPGI traded down $10.16 on Friday, reaching $293.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $194.95 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day moving average of $267.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

