Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after buying an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after buying an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of MET traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

