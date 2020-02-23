Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.13. 20,050,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,842,496. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

