Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.40% of Bank of Hawaii worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $89.47. 188,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,229. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

