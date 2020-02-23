Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HSBC by 135.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.77%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

