Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 21,825 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

