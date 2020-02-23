Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 220,804 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Manulife Financial worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,915,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,514,000 after buying an additional 18,782,464 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 775,353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,230,000 after buying an additional 4,078,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,222,000 after buying an additional 612,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,016,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,583. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.