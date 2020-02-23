Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,857 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $15,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.04. 150,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

