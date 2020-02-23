Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,166 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

STX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. 2,280,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $294,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

