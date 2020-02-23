Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 36,841 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.56% of Brooks Automation worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 278,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,178. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,088 shares of company stock worth $4,460,201. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

