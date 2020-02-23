Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

