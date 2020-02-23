Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,304 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Thor Industries worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,425. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

