Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 14,674 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Carnival worth $17,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth about $205,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 24.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 209.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after buying an additional 53,823 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.87.

CCL traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $41.69. 8,006,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,164. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.