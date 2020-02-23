Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,466 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,293. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

