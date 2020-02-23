Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 77,431 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,431 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,520. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

