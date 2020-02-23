NavCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.37 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. NavCoin has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $124,194.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004630 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000904 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,969,665 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, cfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.