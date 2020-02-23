Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navistar International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 364,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $6,654,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,385,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at $3,367,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $37.36. 651,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

