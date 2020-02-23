nDEX (NDX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. nDEX has a market capitalization of $5,334.00 and approximately $219.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.02991492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00231816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00143795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

