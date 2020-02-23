Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $11.94 million and $177,194.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023628 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006198 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,068,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,462,138 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.