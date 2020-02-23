Nectar Market Capitalization Hits $7.36 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Nectar has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $6,113.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $5.60 and $51.55. In the last week, Nectar has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00048730 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00065937 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001069 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,893.34 or 1.00143117 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075979 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.