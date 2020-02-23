NEM (XEM) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. NEM has a market capitalization of $543.77 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges including BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Zaif and Upbit.

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Binance, B2BX, Exrates, CoinTiger, Huobi, YoBit, Iquant, Zaif, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Crex24, Indodax, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitbns, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Kryptono, HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptomate, Upbit, Liquid, Poloniex, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Coinsuper, Kuna and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

