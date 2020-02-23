Neo (NEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $809.29 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Neo has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $809.29 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $14.19 or 0.00143452 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Allcoin and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.02947005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Allcoin, CoinEx, Ovis, OKEx, Huobi, CoinBene, BitForex, TDAX, BigONE, BCEX, DragonEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitinka, COSS, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Koinex, Cobinhood, Tidebit, Coinnest, Liquid, Upbit, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinsuper, Livecoin, Binance, ZB.COM, Bibox, Bitfinex, LBank, Exrates and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

