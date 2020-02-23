Netbox Coin (NBX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $110,456.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $110,456.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 268.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00781821 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015705 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,706,561 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,382 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

