NetKoin (NTK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. NetKoin has a total market capitalization of $48,040.00 and $473.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetKoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, NetKoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NetKoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00460040 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001463 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012495 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003553 BTC.

About NetKoin

NetKoin (NTK) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.