Netrum Hits Market Capitalization of $59,713.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Netrum has a total market cap of $59,713.00 and $22.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005053 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001497 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,043 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.