Netrum (NTR) Trading Down 45.9% This Week

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Netrum has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $67,030.00 and $14.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005109 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001595 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,043 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.