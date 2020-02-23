NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 463,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 246.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.40. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

