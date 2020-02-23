NevaCoin (NEVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, NevaCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $20,614.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002082 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000590 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,602,295 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.