New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of New Relic worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEWR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 19,494 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,110. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. TheStreet lowered New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

