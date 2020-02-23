New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,894 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of New Residential Investment worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Nomura lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

