New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 153,456 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.45% of KEMET worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of KEM opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.64. KEMET Co. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

